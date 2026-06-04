Trade between Russia, Belarus could reach record $70 bln in 2026 — ambassador

MINSK, June 4. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Belarus could reach a record $70 billion by the end of 2026, Belarus' Ambassador to Russia Yury Seliverstov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He recalled that in 2025, trade in goods and services between the two countries hit a record $62 billion, marking a 6.2% increase.

"Based on the results of the first four months of this year, the volume of foreign trade in goods grew by another 20% compared to the same period last year. If this dynamic continues, we have every chance of reaching $70 billion in annual terms," the ambassador said.

SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. This year's main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum's program focuses on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum, with TASS serving as its general information partner.