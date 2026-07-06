NATO military spending already reaches 4% of GDP — secretary general

ANKARA, July 6. /TASS/. The European Union and Canada will contribute as much as the United States does to defense needs, and have already increased their defense expenditures in this sphere to almost 4% of their GDP, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a pre-summit press conference.

"European Allies and Canada are now on a trajectory to equalize their defense spending with the United States," he told reporters in the run-up to NATO summit due in Ankara on July 7-8. "European Allies and Canada are already investing around 4% of their GDP in defense and security."

"Last year, European Allies and Canada spent nearly 20% more on core defense than they had the year before. Looking at 2025 and 2026 combined, that’s 258 billion dollars in extra investment," Rutte added.