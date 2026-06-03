UAC chief highlights reliability of Russian passenger aircraft

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian-made aircraft meet modern standards, undergo certification, and are tested to the strictest requirements, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We meet all modern requirements, undergo certification, and test aircraft under the strictest standards," he said.

According to him, Russian aircraft traditionally have a high safety margin and are no less reliable than foreign counterparts. As an example, he cited operation of the Superjet aircraft, whose reliability indicators at times surpass those of Boeing or Airbus aircraft.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.