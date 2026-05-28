Agreement to boost Russia-China oil transit via Kazakhstan nearly ready — minister

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is discussing with Russia an increase in the transit of Russian oil to China through the territory of the republic by 2.5 million tons, the agreement is in a high degree of readiness and is expected to be concluded during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the republic, Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov told reporters.

"It is being discussed. The corresponding agreement is at a high stage of readiness for signing. We will try to sign it this time. [It concerns] an increase of 2.5 million tons," he said, answering a question from TASS.

The minister noted that there is no feasibility study for the growth of oil transit so far.

"Currently there are no feasibility studies, additional calculations are required, the construction of additional pumping stations is required <...> and the expansion of the pipeline. As soon as we sign the basic documents, we will get down [to this work]. This is a matter of ensuring that the parties agree first," he said.