Nielsen negotiating sale of its Russian division

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Global research group Nielsen is negotiating the sale of its division in Russia, Izvestia reported, citing a company partner familiar with these plans and a consultant acquainted with the proposal.

A source close to the Russian subsidiary also confirmed the information to the newspaper. According to two sources cited by the publication, the company is already in negotiations with a potential interested party whose name has not been disclosed. Nielsen has long been considering the possibility of selling its Russian asset, a source at a major investment bank said.

As Izvestia writes, Nielsen opened its first office in Russia in 1994. By 2000, it had built an infrastructure for collecting retail sales data through partnerships with major retail chains, including X5 Retail Group, Magnit, Lenta, and Dixy. The group’s key asset is panel data on consumer preferences, which is used by major retailers and manufacturers for pricing, assortment policy and marketing.

Since 2017, the company has also tracked sales of fast-moving consumer goods in online stores. In 2019, Nielsen localized its business in Russia by creating a separate legal entity, Nielsen Data Factory LLC. According to Russian accounting standards, the company’s revenue in 2025 amounted to 3 bln rubles ($40.68 mln), twice as much as a year earlier, while net profit over the same period increased nearly fourfold to 1.5 bln rubles ($20.34 mln).