Dhaka’s first payment on Rooppur NPP loan scheduled for 2028 — Russian envoy

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. Bangladesh’s first payment on the loan for construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built in the South Asian republic under Russia’s design, is scheduled for September 2028, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin said in an interview with TASS.

In July 2025, the parties agreed to adjust the payment schedule for the principal loan obligation, he noted. "The term of the intergovernmental loan agreement has been extended, postponing the start date for repayment of the principal amount of debt by one and a half years, meaning the first payment on the loan is now scheduled for September 15, 2028," the diplomat explained.

"This decision ensured uninterrupted works on the construction of the power plant from a financial point of view," he added.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), with two VVER-1200 reactors and a total capacity of 2,400 MW, is under construction 160 km from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, under a general contract signed on December 25, 2015.

In January 2017, the Russian government provided Bangladesh with an $11.38 bln sovereign loan to finance the main phase of construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Under the agreement, Dhaka committed to using the loan funds between 2017 and 2024. The country is required to repay the actual loan amount over 20 years in equal semi-annual installments.