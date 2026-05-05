Serbian Energy Minister expects talks on NIS with Hungary’s Mol to be completed by May 16

BELGRADE, May 5. /TASS/. Negotiations on the buyout of the Russian stake in Serbian oil company NIS by Hungarian holding MOL are expected to end successfully by May 16, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said.

"We will end negotiations very soon and will reach an agreement on rights and responsibilities of shareholders, which will take approximately on May 16, as we anticipate. We expect conditions will be created after that to transmit certain information to the United States, which is required for approval of the agreement," the minister said, cited by Serbian Radio and TV.

MOL is to provide for a certain fuel output at NIS production facilities after the deal completion, the minister noted. "We see in the current crisis how vulnerable the countries are that have no refineries, and how strong their dependence on imports is," she stressed.