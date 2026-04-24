Investments in Russian economy in 2026 to be comparable with last-year figures

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia forecasts that total investments in the Russian economy this year will be comparable with the last-year indicator, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"According to our forecast, the total investment volume this year will be comparable with the last-year one," she said.

The Bank of Russia lowered the key rate earlier today for the eighth time in a row, this time by 0.5 percentage point (pp) to 14.5% per annum.