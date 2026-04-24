Rostec launches secure AI platform for industrial enterprises

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosel Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has launched an industrial AI platform for working with documents and data called ShokinGPT, the state corporation announced.

"The system application will reduce information search time by up to 80% and save an average of 3 to 5 working hours per day per specialist. ShokinGPT operates within the enterprise’s IT environment without an internet connection. The solution has already received a registration certificate from Rospatent (the Federal Intellectual Property, Patent and Trademark Service)," the statement reads.

The unified platform integrates a set of specialized digital assistants, each responsible for a specific task: preparing documents and regulations, processing technical support requests, working with product ranges, and analytics. The system includes built-in tools for working with text, PDF documents, and spreadsheets, specialized knowledge bases, audio transcription with speaker separation, diagram generation, and program code analysis. The functionality is planned to be gradually expanded in the future.

The AI platform is already being used by its developer, the A.I. Shokin Research and Production Enterprise Istok (part of Rosel). The solution reduces the workload on departments where repetitive operations take up a significant portion of working time.

"ShokinGPT is an industry-specific language model developed specifically for the needs of domestic industry and government agencies. This is not a general-purpose tool, but a system that takes into account industry terminology, regulations, technical documentation, and the specifics of industrial asset management," said Vitaly Alexandrov, Rosel digital transformation director, as quoted in the report.

Rostec added that ShokinGPT is planned for future use in engineering and production operations.