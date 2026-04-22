EU energy spending rises by 24 bln euro since start of US war with Iran

BRUSSELS, April 22. /TASS/. The European Union’s energy costs resulting from the US and Israeli war against Iran have amounted to 24 bln euro since the start of the conflict, European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen said at a press conference in Brussels.

"Since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East, our fossil fuel import bill has increased by over 24 bln euros. That's more than 500 mln euros per day. These costs are being felt here and now in homes and businesses across Europe," he said.

In early April, Jorgensen told Financial Times that Europe must prepare for a "long-lasting" energy shock and fuel rationing, while the release of more oil from emergency reserves may be necessary.