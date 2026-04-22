Asia-Pacific countries to approve some Russian sustainable development initiatives — MFA

BANGKOK, April 22. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific countries are expected this year to approve a number of Russian initiatives, including drought monitoring systems in Central Asia using geospatial technologies and the integration of digital solutions into urban transport systems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told TASS on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok.

"The countries of the region, in particular, this year will approve such Russian initiatives as supporting the empowerment of young people for the energy transition in the Asia-Pacific region, the development of drought monitoring systems in Central Asia using geospatial technologies, and the integration of digital solutions into urban transport systems in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

"The Russian Federation remains one of the largest donors to ESCAP. Over the past 15 years of our financial participation in the Commission's activities, more than 70 technical assistance projects have been implemented in cooperation with the ESCAP Secretariat and partner organizations. The areas of application of our efforts are very diverse, ranging from supporting transport connectivity to promoting digital public services and creating protected areas for rare species of animals. The annual session is the highest governing body of the Commission, which approves all policy recommendations developed during the intersessional period, including with the participation of Russia," the Russian diplomat noted.

The 82nd session of ESCAP opened on Monday and will last until April 24. The Commission was established on March 28, 1947 by the decision of the 4th session of the UN Economic and Social Council. The ESCAP headquarters is located in Bangkok.