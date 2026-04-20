Rosatom ready to share non-energy expertise with Uzbekistan — CEO

TASHKENT, April 20. /TASS/. Rosatom is ready to share all of its non-energy expertise with Uzbekistan, the Russian state corporation's CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"When we reported to the President of Uzbekistan earlier this year on the implementation of our project, Shavkat Miromonovich [Mirziyoyev] instructed us to sign a roadmap on non-energy cooperation, and we signed it. Today we reported to the President on the fulfillment of this instruction. <…> We are ready to share all of this," Likhachev said.

According to the head of Rosatom, non-energy areas primarily include nuclear medicine: the production of radiopharmaceuticals and the ability to not only treat but also diagnose a wide range of diseases.

"This is not only oncology; it also includes cardiology and a number of other conditions. Today, it is simply impossible to seriously discuss the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of many diseases without nuclear technology," he noted.

Likhachev also listed scientific research, materials science, research reactors, and the active use of irradiation technologies in agriculture as key non-energy areas of cooperation.