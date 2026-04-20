Rosatom ready to share non-energy expertise with Uzbekistan — CEO

TASHKENT, April 20. /TASS/. Rosatom is ready to share all its non-energy expertise with Uzbekistan, the company’s CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"When we reported to the president of Uzbekistan at the beginning of this year on the implementation of our project, Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed us to sign a roadmap on non-energy cooperation, and we did so. Today, we reported to the president on the implementation of this instruction. <…> We are ready to share all of this," Likhachev said.

Earlier, Rosatom press service told TASS that concrete works are underway at the construction site of a small nuclear power plant with a RITM-200N reactor in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan.

The Industrial Radiation and Nuclear Safety Committee of Uzbekistan has issued a permit for the use of a site for two power units with two RITM-200N reactor units, the press service added.