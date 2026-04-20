Georgia buys record $12.9 mln of Russian electricity in Q1

TBILISI, April 20. /TASS/. Georgia imported electricity from Russia worth $12.9 mln from January to March, marking the highest first-quarter figure in the past 10 years, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia analyzed by TASS.

According to the agency, Russia supplied electricity to Georgia worth $12,944,200 in January - March. The previous highest first-quarter figure was recorded in 2016 at $13,587,200, while the highest across all quarters was $15.7 mln in October - December 2019. Compared with the first three months of last year, imports of Russian electricity increased 22.3-fold.

In March alone, Georgia purchased this energy resource from Russia for $2.3 mln, which is 12.9 times higher than in the same period last year.

In total, Georgia imported electricity worth $35.8 mln in the first quarter. Russia ranked first ($12.94 mln), followed by Turkey ($12.9 mln), Azerbaijan ($5.9 mln) and Armenia ($4 mln).

At the same time, trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to over $737 mln in the first quarter of 2026, which is 14.5% higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.6% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $145 mln (up by 12% in annual terms), while imports were worth over $592 mln (up by 15%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in the period, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $802 mln (up by 18% compared with the same period in 2025). China ranked third, with trade turnover surpassing $690 mln (up by 55%), followed by the United States (over $445 mln), Azerbaijan (more than $322 mln), and Germany (over $265 mln).