Precious metals futures decline by 1.47%–3.49%

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Prices of futures for precious metals – platinum, palladium, gold and silver – on the New York Mercantile Exchange and COMEX (a division of NYMEX) are declining by 1.47%–3.49%, according to trading data. This trend may be linked to the escalation in the Middle East.

As of 14:11 Moscow time, palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX stood at $1,545 per troy ounce (-3.49%), while platinum futures for July 2026 delivery fell by 2.7% to $2,083.9 per troy ounce.

At the same time, gold futures for June 2026 delivery on COMEX were priced at $4,808 per troy ounce (-1.47%), while silver futures for May 2026 delivery stood at $79.24 per troy ounce (-3.18%).

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic republic. On April 11, the two countries held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. As later reported in Tehran and Washington, D.C., the sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of disagreements. It remains unclear whether a new round of consultations will take place. The United States began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13.