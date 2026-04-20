Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 14.5% in Q1 2026

TBILISI, April 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to over $737 mln in the first quarter of 2026, which is 14.5% higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.6% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $145 mln (up by 12% in annual terms), while imports were worth over $592 mln (up by 15%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in the period, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $802 mln (up by 18% compared with the same period in 2025). China ranked third, with trade turnover surpassing $690 mln (up by 55%), followed by the United States (over $445 mln), Azerbaijan (more than $322 mln), and Germany (over $265 mln).