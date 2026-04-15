IMF lowers forecast for Russia’s public debt growth for this year

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. Experts at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have downgraded their forecast for growth rates of Russia’s public debt through 2031, the IMF said in its Fiscal Monitor report presented in Washington.

The authors of the report project that Russia’s public debt will amount to 19.1% of GDP by the end of this year. This is one of the lowest figures among all countries mentioned in the report. In a similar report presented last October, IMF experts estimated that Russia’s public debt would reach 24.8% of GDP in 2026.

IMF analysts expect Russia’s public debt to grow in the coming years. It is projected to reach 21.2% of GDP in 2027, 23.6% of GDP in 2028, 25.4% of GDP in 2029, 27.2% of GDP in 2030, and 29.1% of GDP in 2031. In an October report, IMF experts predicted Russia’s public debt would increase to 32.8% of GDP in 2030.