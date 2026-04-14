US Treasury extends license for operations with Lukoil’s foreign assets until October 29

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has extended until October 29 a license permitting certain transactions with Lukoil related to its foreign assets, despite sanctions imposed by Washington, according to a general license published by the department.

Under the document, transactions involving the purchase of goods and services at Lukoil facilities outside Russia are authorized through October 29. Previously, the license had been extended until April 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Department also issued a separate general license allowing transactions related to Lukoil’s subsidiaries in Bulgaria through October 29. This applies to Lukoil Neftohim Burgas JSC, Lukoil Bulgaria EOOD, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria EOOD, and Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker EOOD.

In October 2025, the US Treasury included Lukoil, Rosneft, and 34 subsidiaries of these oil producers in a new package of US sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later emphasized that the new US restrictions would not significantly affect the country’s "economic well-being." He also described the sanctions as an unfriendly act toward Moscow, noting that the move "does not strengthen Russia-US relations, which have only just begun to recover." Such actions by the US administration only harm bilateral ties, the head of state said.

In turn, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, warned that the sanctions will not affect Russia’s economy, but would lead to higher gasoline prices in the United States.