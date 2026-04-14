Trade turnover between China, Russia up 14.8% in January-March — customs

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia gained 14.8% in January-March 2026 year-on-year to $61.25 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Exports from China to Russia rose by 22.1% in the reporting period to $27.66 bln, while supplies from Russia to China added 9.5% to $33.59 bln, according to figures released.

Russia's trade surplus with China reached $5.93 bln in the period, which is 23.5% lower than in the same period last year.

In March, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $22.13 bln, up by 15.3% month-on-month. In particular, exports from China to Russia reached $9.37 bln (up by 1.6%), while imports from Russia to China equaled $12.76 bln (up by 28%).

The bulk of Russian goods exported to China by value are oil, natural gas, and coal. Other commodities include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, and seafood. China exports a wide range of products to Russia, from cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children's toys, juices, and alcoholic drinks.

Trade turnover between the two countries reached a record level of over $244 bln in 2024. In 2025, trade turnover between China and Russia fell by 6.9% to $228.1 bln.