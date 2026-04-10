Russia's foreign trade surplus for January-February falls by 33%

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia's foreign trade surplus for January-February 2026 decreased by 32.86% year-on-year to $14.1 bln, according to data published by the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

Exports during the reporting period decreased by $5.5 bln to $56.7 bln, while imports increased by $1.4 bln to $42.6 bln. Thus, Russia's trade turnover in January-February 2026 decreased by 3.97% compared to the same period last year, to $99.3 bln.

According to the Federal Customs Service, Russian exports to Europe dropped by 22.6% to $7.7 bln, while imports rose by 7.3% to $10.4 bln. At the same time, Russia reduced exports to Asia by 3.6% to $45.1 bln, while imports from these countries increased by 1.9% to $29.1 bln.

Exports to Africa declined by 26.6% to $2.6 bln, while imports rose by 0.6% to $0.7 bln.

Russian exports to North and South America decreased by 30.7% to $1.3 bln, while imports from these regions grew by 8.4% to $2.4 bln.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of Russian exports during the period at $28.5 bln (-23.2%). Metals and metal products ranked second, with exports rising by 31.7% to $11.9 bln. Agricultural products came third at $6.4 bln (+5.7%).

The largest category of imports was machinery, equipment, and transport vehicles, which rose by 2.8% to $20.7 bln in January-February. This was followed by chemical products (+4% to $8.4 bln) and agricultural products (+9.5% to $6.5 bln).