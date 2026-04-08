Poland not going to cancel fuel price regulation — PM

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Polish authorities are not going so far to cancel fuel price regulatory measures, despite the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"Following the feeling of responsibility and interests of the Poles, we do not intend to give up the ‘Make Fuel Prices Lower’ program in connection with the termination of hostilities in the Middle East. We will attentively analyze the situation and make balanced decisions as before," Tusk said before the Cabinet meeting. His speech was showed in social network of the Polish government’s office

On March 27, the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, adopted legislation on temporary measures to reduce fuel prices. Such measures include in particular the reduction of the VAT rate to 8%, as well as gasoline and diesel fuel excise.