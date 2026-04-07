US seeks uninterrupted oil and gas trade following war with Iran — JD Vance

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to ensure that global oil and natural gas trade remains unhindered following the conclusion of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, he expressed confidence that Iran will respond to proposals for a diplomatic settlement before Washington’s ultimatum expires.

"We feel confident that we can get a response whether it’s positive or negative – we are going to get a response from the Iranians by 8:00 o’clock tonight," he said.

"I hope they’ll make the right response. Because what we really want is a world where oil and gas flow freely," JD Vance noted.

He claimed that so far this isn't happening, as the Iranians are "engaged in acts of economic terrorism."

In an interview with Axios on April 5, US President Donald Trump suggested that the chances of concluding a deal with Iran by April 7 were high.

Earlier, on the TruthSocial platform, he threatened to strike energy and civilian infrastructure if Iran didn't create conditions for the resumption of large-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by April 6.

The American leader then extended the deadline for concluding a possible deal with Iran by 24 hours - until 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 7 (0:00 GMT on April 8).