Eliminating of Middle East crisis consequences to take months — Novak

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The world was exposed to a "deep shock" from the crisis in the Middle East and consequences of this conflict will be eliminated during several months at the least, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The crisis is indeed such that nobody could have imagined it. It has never occurred at all in such scope. The world was deeply shocked and its consequences will be cleaned up for several months at the least even when the conflict would end," Novak told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.