Russia’s GDP growth totals 10.3% over three years, above global average — Novak

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth over a three-year period totaled 10.3%, which is higher than the global average, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said while speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Overall, over the three-year period our economic growth amounted to 10.3% – this is a very good indicator. If taken over the entire period, it is higher than global averages," Novak said.

According to him, the high key interest rate has significantly limited access to investment loans and financial resources.

"We understand that this has had a substantial impact, including on the economies of specific enterprises and on the ability to attract investment resources and launch new investment projects," Novak said.

At the same time, the level of investment last year declined by 2.3% in real terms, but in nominal terms it increased by 6.7% and amounted to 42.6 trillion rubles ($518 bln).

"If we look at the overall five-year period, the investment growth indicator is, in principle, quite good, with an increase of about 35%," the deputy prime minister concluded.