Russia, Kazakhstan having high potential to launch new joint projects

ASTANA, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Astana have the huge potential to launch new joint projects in different sectors of the economy, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov.

"The huge potential is also in place to start new joint projects in various sectors of the economy, in the energy segment, in industry, in transport infrastructure, in agriculture and in the digital economy," Mishustin said.

"Our intergovernmental commission is dealing proactively with solution of these tasks," he added.