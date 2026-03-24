Russia in favorable position in coming era of extreme shortage

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia, as the world’s largest holder of natural resources, is in a favorable position in the conditions of a forecast and approaching era of extreme shortages, according to Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

"As the largest holder of natural resources in the world and a top-three producer of most commodities, Russia is well positioned for the predicted and emerging Era of Extreme Scarcity," Dmitriev wrote on social media platform X.

He made the comment in response to a Bloomberg report stating that Russia’s restrictions on ammonium nitrate exports would further worsen the global supply situation for agricultural fertilizers.

Earlier, Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said that Russia introduced restrictions on ammonium nitrate exports from March 21 to April 21, 2026, to ensure the spring planting campaign.