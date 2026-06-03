Russia, Tanzania need to boost trade turnover — Putin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it necessary to increase the volume of mutual trade between the Russian Federation and Tanzania.

Prospects for this are in energy, exploration, transport and other areas, the Russian leader said during talks in the Kremlin with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hasan.

"Of course, we need to increase the trade turnover. We have every opportunity to do this. I am referring to a variety of areas. These are energy, geological exploration, transport, logistics in general; these are healthcare and education," Putin said.