All fuel stations may close in Bangladesh due to fuel shortage — newspaper

NEW DELHI, March 23. /TASS/. An acute fuel shortage may trigger the shutdown of all the fuel filling stations in the country, Dhaka Tribune newspaper reports, citing a statement of the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association.

The situation at retail sites is characterized as extremely challenging, the association warned. Daily fuel supplies by oil companies are much lower than the demand. Panic buying results in quick depletion of inventories, it added. Customers have to wait for fuel in queues for several hours.

Security risks are also increasing along with the continuing fuel deficit, the association informed. Cases of armed robbery already took place, when organized groups forced owners to open pumps and discharge fuel, it noted. If required measures are not taken, fuel station managers across the country may have no choice then other than close their businesses.