Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 0.3% in January-February

TBILISI, March 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $418 mln in January-February 2026, which is 0.3% higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s third-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.9% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $92 mln (up 28% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $326 mln (down 5.4%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in the first two months of this year, with mutual trade turnover equaling almost $500 mln, up by 26% compared with the same period in 2025. China came in second with mutual trade turnover exceeding $457 mln, with the increase by 64% year-on-year. They are followed by the United States (over $237 mln), Azerbaijan (more than $214 mln), and Germany (over $132 mln).

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover totaled more than $3.5 bln (down 6.9%) in the reporting period, with exports having exceeded $1 bln (up by 22.9%), while imports plummeted by 15.4% to $2.4 bln. Negative foreign trade balance stood at almost $1.5 bln in the first two months of 2026.