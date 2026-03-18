Moscow Polytechnic University develops unmanned copter parts for mass production

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Moscow Polytechnic University experts have developed a technology for the mass production of engine and transmission parts for a helicopter-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the university's press service told TASS.

The university's Engineering Development Center, led by Director Dmitry Lavrenov, has developed six sets of design documentation adapted for serial production. The key result was the development of control programs for a CNC turning and milling machine and a five-axis CNC milling machine, necessary for machining the parts.

"The use of multi-axis machining is dictated by the complex spatial geometry of transmission components operating under high torque and vibratory loads. Ensuring tight tolerances — coaxiality, parallelism, and center-to-center distances — is critical for the kinematics of helicopter-type UAVs, as even micron deviations lead to imbalance in the supporting system, reduced bearing life, and hazardous vibrations in flight. The developed technology is applied in the manufacture of critical transmission components — monolithic cases and thin-walled parts with complex shapes — in a single setup. This eliminates alignment errors inevitable with standard approaches. The high precision of gear engagements and mounting seats, achieved through 5-axis machining, is indispensable for the smoothness of operation, low noise level, and survivability of the UAV powerplant," the press service quotes Lavrenov as saying.

Serial production

In the engine area, the first prototypes of parts have been manufactured and accepted. Work on the transmission gear has entered the initial production stage: a batch of three complete sets of parts has been manufactured, all of which have passed quality control for compliance with design documentation.

"Both projects address the same fundamental challenge: moving from single-unit production to a reproducible serial production technology. This means that every part manufactured using the proven process will meet customer requirements without further adjustment. The production of pilot batches has confirmed that the selected technological solutions are viable and ready for scaling," Lavrenov noted.

An industrial partner, Rus Design Bureau, has been engaged to co-finance the work. Developing a technology for serial production of parts tested in single copies is crucial, as only streamlined serial production guarantees the stability of characteristics, reproducible quality, and reliability of the product, necessary for its operation as part of a complete system developed by the university’s partner.

The developed technologies and components will be tested in an unmanned system designed for transporting cargo in hard-to-reach areas, which is important for remote regions of the country. The work is being carried out as part of the Priority 2030 program.