Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.07% to 2,855.59 and 1,098.24 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 5.75 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.06 rubles.

As of 10:17 a.m. Moscow time (07:17 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.31% at 2,862.44 points and 1,100.88 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 13.3 kopecks at 12.135 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.16% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,857.99 points.