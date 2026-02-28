OPEC+ may discuss oil output increase at Sunday meeting

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The OPEC+ may discuss an increase in oil production from April at their meeting on Sunday, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.

According to the source, the countries have not yet discussed specific decisions, but may consider raising output during the meeting.

A meeting of the OPEC+ is scheduled for Sunday, March 1. The countries intend to discuss the oil production plan for April.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the group is likely to consider increasing output by 137,000 barrels per day in April following a three-month pause.