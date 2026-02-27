Commodities transportation along Northern Sea Route to grow four-fold by 2035

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Commodities transportation along the Northern Sea Route will grow by a factor of four by 2035, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said.

"According to data of technical plans furnished by companies to Rosnedra [the Russian Federal Subsurface Management Agency - TASS], cargo transportation along the commodities track is to grow by four times to 123.5 mln metric tons. These are hydrocarbons – we see 109.2 [mln metric tons] and solid minerals – 14.3 mln [metric] tons," the minister said.

Transportation along the Northern Sea Route amounted to 32.7 mln metric tons of commodities last year, which made up 88% of its total utilization. Cargoes comprised 21.3 mln metric tons of liquefied natural gas, 10.6 mln metric tons of oil and condensate, 400,000 metric tons of coal and 400,000 metric tons of concentrates, Kozlov added.