Series production of SJ-100 plane to start in Khabarovsk Region this year — governor

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The series production of the SJ-100 passenger airplane is planned to begin in the Khabarovsk Region in 2025, Governor Dmitry Demeshin told TASS.

"Certification of the first civilian completely import-substituted SJ-100 airplane is close to completion. Plans are to start series production this year," the governor said.

The aircraft building cluster is being formed in the region in cooperation with the United Aircraft Corporation, Demeshin noted. Plans are in place to localize production of components for civil aircraft with support of ministries of Far East Development and industry. "In particular, production of doors and hatches, PD-8 engines, harnesses and cable networks, cutting tools, and metalworking," the governor added.

The SJ-100 is the Russian narrow-body short-range passenger jet.