Russia-Argentina oil and gas business forum to be held in Buenos Aires this fall

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Russia-Argentina oil and gas forum is preliminarily scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires in the fall of this year, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry told Izvestia.

"The preliminary date is fall 2026," the ministry specified.

As the Russian Embassy in Argentina told the newspaper, the forum will be held in Buenos Aires.

"We expect that the bilateral business forum planned for this year will contribute to advancing sector-specific cooperation," Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov told Izvestia.