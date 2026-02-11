OPEC forecasts oil demand to grow by 1.4 mln bpd in 2026 — report

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The global oil demand may grow in 2026 by 1.4 mln barrels per day (bpd) to 106.52 mln bpd, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its report.

The demand totaled 105.13 mln bpd in 2025, according to OPEC data. The organization expects oil demand to grow by 1.34 mln bpd to 107.86 mln bpd in 2027.

The rise in the demand in non-OECD countries will total 1.2 mln bpd in 2026-2027. It is largely driven by needs of Asian countries and will be supported by China and India, the OPEC said.