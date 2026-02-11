Silver price exceeds $85 per troy ounce for the first time since February 4

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The price of silver futures with settlement in March 2026 exceeded $85 per troy ounce on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) for the first time since February 4, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 1:45 p.m. Moscow time (10:45 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had risen 6.12% to $85.3 per troy ounce.

By 1:52 p.m. Moscow time (10:52 a.m. GMT) the price of silver stood at $85.38 per troy ounce (up 6.22%). Meanwhile, gold futures with settlement in April 2026 on the Comex exchange stood at $5,121.9 per troy ounce (up 1.81%).