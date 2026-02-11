Russian steel output declines by 4.6% in 2025

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia decreased by 4.6% in 2025, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in the State Duma.

"Production of finished rolled products fell by 5.2%, pipes - by 13.9%, and overall steel output declined by 4.6%," he said.

Alikhanov added that a contraction in demand for steel on Russia’s domestic market has driven prices down to a 10-year low.

"We are facing a challenging situation in ferrous metallurgy. The weakening of demand for steel on the domestic market has triggered a decline in prices to a 10-year minimum," he said.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Vedomosti that in 2026 the authorities expect to sustain demand on the domestic metallurgical market through the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.