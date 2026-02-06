Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market opened the main trading session with gains in its leading indices, according to trading data. The yuan was also strengthening.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.27%, reaching 2,744.63 and 1,129.45 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 5 kopecks compared with the previous session’s close, trading at 11.12 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its growth to 2,737.5 points (+0.01%), while the RTS index stood at 1,126.51 points (+0.01%). At the same time, the yuan’s gains moderated to 11.0755 rubles (+0.55 kopecks).