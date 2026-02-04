Belarus’ gold and FX reserves surpass record $15.7 bln

MINSK, February 4. /TASS/. Belarus’ gold and foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $15.7 bln, reaching a new all-time high, the press service of the country’s National Bank reported.

"Belarus’ gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.3 bln in January and, as of February 1, 2026, exceeded $15.7 bln," the statement said.

At the beginning of January, the financial regulator noted that Belarus’ reserves had risen by $5.5 bln over the course of 2025, surpassing the then-record level of $14.4 bln.

In December 2025, speaking in his address at a session of the 7th All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves had reached a record high.