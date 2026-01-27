Foreign investors show interest in Rosatom’s projects in Uzbekistan — CEO

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Foreign investors take interest in the Rosatom’s project of building large and small nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"Our Uzbek projects will be a kind of the global showcase: combination of large and small capacities, optimization of capital expenses, optimization of capacity change maneuver and a consumer-focused mechanism of power output. Foreign investors demonstrate interest in this project - third countries are ready to participate in it," Likhachev said.

Russia and Uzbekistan signed documents on expansion of cooperation in the nuclear sphere on the floor of the World Atomic Week forum in 2025, Rosatom said earlier.