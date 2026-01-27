Price of precious metals decline by 0.5-10%

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Precious metals futures (platinum, palladium, gold, and silver) on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Comex (a division of NYMEX) are declining by 0.5-10%, according to trading data.

As of 8:18 a.m. Moscow time (5:18 a.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures with settlement in March 2026 on NYMEX was at $1,968 per troy ounce (-10.11%), while platinum futures with settlement in April 2026 were down 8.44% to $2,635.3 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures with settlement in February 2026 on the Comex exchange was $5,056.3 per troy ounce (-0.52%), and silver futures with settlement in March 2026 was at $107.715 per troy ounce (-6.74%).

The day before, gold, silver, and platinum futures hit new all-time highs, rising to $5,107, $117.7, and $2,925 per troy ounce, respectively. Palladium futures exceeded $2,195 per troy ounce for the first time since October 12, 2022.