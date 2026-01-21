Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.28% to 2,745.6 points and 1,111.37 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 1.75 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.168 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.2% at 2,743.42 points and at 1,110.49 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 4.4 kopecks at 11.106 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.27% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,745.42 points.