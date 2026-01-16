Noble Capital's $225 bln lawsuit against Russia is attempt to 'legalize theft' of assets

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The $225.8 bln lawsuit filed by US-based Noble Capital against Russia is a dangerous attempt to squeeze Russia and "legalize the theft" of its frozen assets, Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk told TASS.

Noble Capital filed the suit against Russia claiming that it owes $225.8 bln in bond debt going back to the times of the Russian Empire.

"They're turning up the heat on Russia. This is a potential means of legalizing the theft of our assets, but this time not under the pretext of confiscation due to political motives. This danger is quite serious. The West’s sanction policy has struck at the immunity of sovereign assets and made it quite possible. By the way, Noble Capital lost a similar action to China a while back," the senator said.

The demands by the American fund to pay off the debt on Russian Empire bonds using Russia's blocked assets, as well as the very timing of this story, suggest an attempt by the Americans to strengthen their negotiating positions on Ukraine, he added.