Russia’s international reserves down by $11.4 bln to $752.5 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves decreased by $11.4 bln over the week and reached $752.5 bln as of January 2, 2026, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on January 2, 2026 stood at $752.5 bln, having decreased over the week by $11.4 bln or by 1.5%, largely as a result of negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $763.9 bln as of January 13.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.