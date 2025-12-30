Russia to present SJ-100, Il-114-300 aircraft at Wings air show in India

NEW DELHI, December 30. /TASS/. Russia will present the SJ-100 and Il-114-300 aircraft at the Wings air show in India at the end of January, a representative of Russia’s trade mission in the republic told TASS.

"The participation of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) in the Wings India air show with the support of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Russian Trade Mission in India includes the presentation of a stand with model samples of SJ-100 and Il-114-300 aircraft. Moreover, the stand of the Indian state corporation HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd), the local partner of UAC in India, will feature a model sample of the SJ-100 aircraft with HAL logos," the trade mission said.

The SJ-100 and Il-114-300 are planned to be placed on the static display for demonstration to potential customers, the mission added. The signing of a contract with the Indian company Flamingo Aerospace for the supply of six Il-114-300 aircraft and a flight demonstration of the aircraft for potential customers are planned.

The Wings India air show is Asia's largest annual civil aviation event. It will take place from January 28 to 31, featuring an exhibition, conference, and airshow, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The event covers all areas of civil aviation development, including commercial, general and business aviation.

The air show is organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The Ministry of Civil Aviation of the Republic of India is the agency overseeing the event.

Wings India will bring together a distinguished industry audience, including government delegations, senior executives from companies and agencies across the aviation industry. The event program includes static and flight demonstrations of aircraft, a ministerial plenary session, a global forum of airlines’ CEOs, roundtables, panel discussions, an awards ceremony for industry leaders, B2B and B2G meetings.

Exhibitors include leading global manufacturers of aircraft, technology and equipment, aircraft interior designers, airlines, industry educational institutions, aviation service and cargo transportation providers, and representatives of airports and the space industry.