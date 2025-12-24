Alrosa expects profits as of 2025 year-end

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Alrosa expects to earn profits as of 2025 year-end, CEO of the Russian diamond miner Pavel Marinychev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The year of 2024 was the year when Alrosa was the only public company of the industry that ended the year with profits. The feeling is that the year of 2025 will be the same," he noted.

The company is proactively developing, Marinychev said. Projects are being created not merely in the sphere of diamond mining but also in energy and solid minerals mining.