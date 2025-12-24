Baikal airplane completes maiden flight with domestic engine

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Flight trials have started for the new domestic engine VK-800 and the new propeller AV-901 mounted on the light multirole aircraft Baikal, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on its Telegram channel.

"Flight trials began for the new domestic engine VK-800 and the new propeller AV-901 as part of the Baikal aircraft on the airfield of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant," the ministry noted.

The LMS-901 Baikal light multirole aircraft is designed to replace the An-2 multirole airplane of the Soviet era. The aircraft has nine seats, cruising speed up to 300 km per hour and the maximum flight range of 3,000 km (1,500 km with the 2-ton payload).