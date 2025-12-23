Alrosa fully delivered diamond mining plan for 2025

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Alrosa has delivered the diamond mining plan for 2025 and the expected diamond mining volume stands at 29.7 mln carats, the government of Yakutia said.

"Alrosa has completely delivered the diamond mining plan for 2025, remaining the largest diamond mining company and supporting about a third of global production. Despite the lingering decline in the diamond market, the expected diamond mining volume is 29.7 mln carats," the government said.

The company keeps financial stability and profitability, CEO of Alrosa Pavel Marinychev said. "Alrosa remains profitable in the environment of crisis and sanction pressure, which is an exception for global diamond mining at present," the company added.