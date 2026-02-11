Russia remained top supplier of oil to India last December — OPEC

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia remained the main oil supplier to India in December 2025, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its report, citing Kpler data.

Russian oil exports to this country totaled about 1.3 mln barrels per day (bpd), although the figure is smaller than 1.9 mln bpd in November 2025. Iraq is the second top oil supplier to India with exports totaling 904,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia is third with deliveries amounting to 786,000 bpd.

Total oil imports by India in last December edged down by 2% against November 2025 and amounted to 5.1 mln bpd in average.

Russia was also the top oil supplier to China in December 2025, with its share in imports standing at about 16.7%, compared to 16.4% last November. It is followed by Saudi Arabia with 12% and the UAE with 11% of Chinese oil imports.

Compared to December 2024, total oil imports by China grew by about 17% to the record high level of 13.2 mln bpd.